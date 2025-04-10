clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What to really look for with QB Ryan Puglisi and the Georgia QB …
ATHENS — A year ago, Ryan Puglisi needed a crutch to make his way around G-Day.
Connor Riley
G-Day to offer a first real look at promising DL Elijah Griffin: ‘He’s …
ATHENS — To this point, the early reviews on freshman defensive lineman have matched the hype.
Connor Riley
Georgia football WRs provide intel on Gunner Stockton this spring: ‘I …
ATHENS — Zachariah Branch knew to pay close attention to Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
Examining what Georgia needs from its outside linebackers as a talented …
ATHENS — Georgia knows it’s asking a lot from Quintavius Johnson this spring.
Connor Riley
Chris Cole is ready to break the mold for Georgia football: ‘I play …
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Justin Williams knew what he was doing. He knew what he would welcome when talking about teammate and best friend Chris Cole.
Connor Riley
