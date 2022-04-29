Green Bay Packers love Georgia Bulldogs

The NFL team also has a love affair with players for the SEC powerhouse.

The Green Bay Packers share something more with the Georgia Bulldogs than the world-famous “G” logo on the side of their football helmets.

Green Bay has spent its last three first-round picks on UGA players, including two more in Thursday’s opening round on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Packers picked up inside linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28.

Last year, the Packers selected former Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes at the end of the first round.

What’s fascinating about the trio of picks – even more that they are all from UGA -- is that each time the Packers bypassed a receiver, which has been perceived as a main source of friction between NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s management.

While “Green Bay twitter” had a meltdown over the receiver situation, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was doing nothing but celebrating his red and black draft haul on late Thursday night, after landing Walker and Wyatt:

“Their speed and explosiveness is off the charts,” he told reporters.

In fairness to Gutekunst, the elite receivers were long gone by the time by the time the Packers had a chance to make their first pick on Thursday.