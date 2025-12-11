clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
How last year’s College Football Playoff gives Gunner Stockton a leg up …
ATHENS — What a difference a year makes for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
Georgia ‘No Stars’ theme back in order: SEC coaches slight Kirby Smart, …
ATHENS — The SEC has announced a series of honors and awards on Wednesday, and it was hard to find much Georgia representation.
Mike Griffith
What we know about Georgia football 2026 schedule ahead of Thursday release
ATHENS — Georgia’s 2026 football schedule is going to look different on a number of fronts.
Connor Riley
Georgia defense aims to use College Football Playoff bye to get even better
ATHENS — Few, if any, defenses are playing better than Georgia’s as we enter the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
Pete Golding fires up Ole Miss for playoff run, aims for Georgia rematch
Pete Golding has unapologetically taken the Ole Miss job, and he’s not your aunt or uncle’s Lane Kiffin.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment