ATLANTA — No, Gunner Stockton has not been named the starting quarterback for Georgia.

Despite being a representative at SEC Media Days, Kirby Smart has not told Stockton that he will start the 2025 season opener against Marshall. The battle between Stockton and redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi rages on into August.

That stance perhaps makes Stockton’s presence in Atlanta all the more meaningful.

“He’s done a tremendous job this summer,” Smart said. “We talked to the staff about it and felt like the play he had at the end of the year last year, the plays with half of a game and full game, what he’s done this spring, he deserved to come. He is the guy that leads that offense right now.”

Stockton isn’t the most verbose player on Georgia’s team, but it’s clear he carries a great influence on the 2025 Georgia team. He recognized the selection as a huge honor to speak to reporters at SEC Media Days, even if it is something he actively doesn’t enjoy doing.

“A leader, I always look at it as an influence,” Stockton said. “You influence somebody good or bad. That’s just the way I always try to live my life. Lead people the way and do right.”

You can understand why Stockton isn’t the biggest fan of speaking to the media.

Earlier this offseason, Stockton was publicly criticized by ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. Even though Stockton actively avoids social media, Finebaum’s comments still made it to Stockton.

He recognizes the public doubt, even if he does his best to block it out.

“I mean, that’d be like me saying you’re a bad reporter,” Stockton said. “Like anybody, you take offense to whatever fuels you. What fuels me is just doing right by my teammates and trying to not let them down.”

In speaking to Stockton’s teammates at media days, it’s clear that Stockton has spent this offseason working on his leadership skills. While learning the playbook and improving his footwork were offseason goals for Stockton, he’s already made an impact on his teammates entering this coming season.

“Stepping into the role that he’s stepping into, I feel like he’s not really looking back or down,” Everette said. “He’s really embracing it.”

Smart believes Stockton separated himself as a leader this offseason, which is why he was one of the three player representatives in Atlanta. It was not because of his standing as the team’s potential starting quarterback.

Stockton and Puglisi will continue to battle for the starting quarterback job. Smart made sure to praise the strides made by Puglisi, appeasing both parties.

“I’m going to watch them play this fall,” Smart said. “We’re going to see them go through two game-like scrimmages against really good defenses. They’re going to go in third down, which is the hardest thing in football to do, which is third-and-8 and you’ve got to convert. We’re going to put them in pressure-cooker situations. Those things will play out in the field.”

Despite the questions around his status with the team, Smart raved about the relentless positive attitude that Stockton brings to the table.

Maintaining that mindset hasn’t always been easy for Stockton, who admitted that the transition from high school was difficult for him. He started all four years at Rabun County High School, where he set multiple Georgia state records.

Now, he’s waited three full seasons just to make his potential first start in Sanford Stadium.

Stockton was a freshman on Georgia’s most recent national championship team. He saw firsthand what it took to win that season.

That team was fueled by doubt, given all Georgia lost from the 2021 team. Georgia rode that doubt to a national championship.

Stockton hopes that the doubt and questions are eventually answered, as he attempts to lead Georgia to the best of his abilities.

“I think it helps out,” Stockton said. “Just the experience. I’m just excited for this year. I can’t wait.”

