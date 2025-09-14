Georgia
44
Final
41
Tennessee
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
10
Final
Missouri Tigers
52
UTEP Miners
10
Final
Texas Longhorns
27
Alcorn State Braves
0
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
63
Arkansas Razorbacks
28
4th QTR
14:51
Ole Miss Rebels
38
Florida Gators
10
3rd QTR
10:29
LSU Tigers
13
Eastern Michigan Eagles
16
3rd QTR
6:42
Kentucky Wildcats
31
Texas A&M Aggies
28
Halftime
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
24
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
3rd QTR
10:48
South Carolina Gamecocks
7
Oklahoma Sooners
42
Final
Temple Owls
3
Wisconsin Badgers
14
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
38
South Alabama Jaguars
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
31
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Gunner Stockton silences the noise with one perfect pass in Georgia win …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To hear Gunner Stockton describe his fourth-quarter touchdown pass makes it sound so easy.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
14 minutes ago
Josh Heupel reveals key Georgia coaching moves, wants Tennessee to ‘soak …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel is looking to build off the Tennessee’s best effort against Georgia since he became the Vols’ head coach.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
3 quick takeaways from Georgia’s 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia did what Kirby Smart-coached football teams do against Tennessee, executing in clutch moments to take down the Vols, 44-41, in overtime.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs pull out …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart wanted to see how his team responded on the road.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Halftime: Tennessee 21,Georgia 17, Josh Heupel says ‘we knew it would be a …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee started fast in the first quarter, Georgia settled down and answered in the second quarter, and a furious first half ended with the Vols up 21-17.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment