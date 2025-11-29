clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football clinches spot in 2025 SEC Championship Game, waits to …
ATLANTA — Georgia got the help it needed to get back to Atlanta.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart maps out what the next week looks like for Georgia amid …
ATLANTA — Georgia won its last scheduled game of the season on Friday, beating Georgia Tech 16-9.
Connor Riley
Georgia football defense shares how it got its swagger back: ‘There’s more …
ATLANTA — Georgia spent all offseason talking about being better against the run.
Connor Riley
Georgia football wants to play in SEC championship game, not be ‘a very …
ATHENS — There is some uncertainty as to when Georgia might next play.
Connor Riley
Haynes King frustrated, Georgia scores style points defending prolific QB
ATHENS — Anyone who suggests Georgia didn’t score any style points beating Georgia Tech wasn’t watching the play of Kirby Smart’s defense.
Mike Griffith
