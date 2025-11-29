clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
Georgia football clinches spot in 2025 SEC Championship Game, waits to …
ATLANTA — Georgia got the help it needed to get back to Atlanta.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Kirby Smart maps out what the next week looks like for Georgia amid …
ATLANTA — Georgia won its last scheduled game of the season on Friday, beating Georgia Tech 16-9.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
8 hours ago
Georgia football defense shares how it got its swagger back: ‘There’s more …
ATLANTA — Georgia spent all offseason talking about being better against the run.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
Georgia football wants to play in SEC championship game, not be ‘a very …
ATHENS — There is some uncertainty as to when Georgia might next play.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
Haynes King frustrated, Georgia scores style points defending prolific QB
ATHENS — Anyone who suggests Georgia didn’t score any style points beating Georgia Tech wasn’t watching the play of Kirby Smart’s defense.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment