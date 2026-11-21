COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy hopes are alive and well, but rainy conditions against South Carolina might not help him move the needle.

At least, not through the air.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart hinted on this Thursday night coach’s show that the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs might apply a more conservative game plan against the No. 21-ranked Gamecocks.

“(Weather) can influence your strategy in terms of the field conditions, the wind, kicking direction and field goals, there’s a lot that goes into inclement weather,” Smart said on the “Bulldogs Live” broadcast.

“We have not had many inclement weather games, (and) this looks like it could be,” he said. “You play defense and not lose the game in those conditions and play smart.”

Smart has said more than once “Dawgs don’t be Dawgs,” which is a reference to avoiding turnovers on offense while avoiding costly penalties and explosive plays on defense.

Stockton enters the game with South Carolina fifth among the Heisman Trophy frontrunners, per odds provided by the FanDuel Sports Book:

• Jeremiah Smith -140

• Darian Mensah +370

• Devon Dampier +550

• CJ Carr +1100

• Gunner Stockton +2500

• Keelon Russell +4500

Miami’s quarterback, Mensah, leads the nation with a 186.78 passer rating with Stockton second at 179.75.

Stockton, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons are tied top the SEC with 21 touchdown passes.

Stockton’s total passing yards (2,109) are only eighth in the SEC, however, as 12 quarterbacks in the league have attempted more passes than him.

Georgia might have Stockton running the ball more against South Carolina, however, in the interest of ball security.

Stockton’s running numbers have been efficient, but limited, as he ranks seventh among SEC quarterbacks with 239 yards rushing while averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which ranks second among the league’s quarterbacks behind South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers, who will be key to any upset hopes the Gamecocks might have on Saturday night, also leads the SEC quarterbacks with 637 yards rushing.

Georgia has substituted liberally with big leads, avoiding padding Stockton’s numbers or running up scores on opponents while getting quality game reps in for back-ups.