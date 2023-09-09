Georgia exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to take charge by halftime against Ball State.

The Bulldogs offensive surge was fueled by three interceptions — including a miraculous deflection off the foot of a Ball State player’s foot.

Georgia scored three touchdowns off the Cardinals’ turnovers, taking over at the Ball State 30- and 20-yard lines on the final two of the first half.

“I want to see us attack the ball, assault the ball,” Coach Kirby Smart said at halftime on the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network. “We still haven’t gotten a ball out on a fumble, that’s what we want to do.

“The tips and the overthrows, you’ve got to get them, but to be honest it’s nothing we did on those.”

Carson Beck made his second start and was 15-of-21 passing for 153 yards with a touchdown.

Smart told sideline reporter D.J. Shockley the offensive line was key.

“Protection, number one, when you get protected, and you have time to throw and you have skill players, you can complete the balls,” Smart said.

“We have to do better in the run game

Dillon Bell gave us some nice juice there.”

Bell, a receiver by nature, scored on a nifty 21-yard carry in the second quarter.

Starter Kendall Milton had 7 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown at the half.