Healthy Eating: Top 10 Plant-Based Tailgate Recipes for Vegans

Are you hosting a tailgate this season and know there will be guests who are vegan? Don’t worry! Having vegans around doesn’t mean the food party stops. There are some plant-based recipes that are delicious enough to please both the carnivores and herbivores at your gathering.

We’ve done the research, and we’ve come away with a good selection of appetizers, light entrees and delectable desserts. Now it’s time for you to use your cooking skills to prove it. Here are 10 of the top plant-based recipes that will knock the socks off the pro-vegan eaters at your tailgate this football season: Guacamole Let’s ease into this discussion by finding some common ground between the meat eaters and the plant eaters by stating this irrefutable fact: Guacamole is delicious.

And guess what? Most guacamole recipes are vegan! Your ingredients list may vary, but most guacamole recipes include avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic, tomato, lime and perhaps some salt and pepper. You can kick things up a notch with some peppers, as needed. Here’s a sample recipe to get you started. You can slice up some fresh veggies for dipping to ensure that the vegan experience remains pure on this one. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

If you’re firing up the grill for some burgers and dogs, grilled portobello mushroom burgers are a great option for the vegans at the party to enjoy the experience sans the meat. The recipe I picked for this list calls for a marinade using Montreal steak seasoning, among other tasty staples that give it a familiar flavor off the grill. You can check out the full recipe here. Heads up if you’re looking to make this a cheeseburger: The vegan at your party probably will be looking for non-dairy cheese. Vegan Pretzel Bites with Spicy Mustard Dip Soft pretzels fall squarely into the “gameday experiences worth having” category in my book, so I was happy to find that there’s a way to prepare these to make them vegan-friendly. The key is replacing items like butter, which is clearly not vegan, with ingredients that can replicate the taste, texture and consistency of the baked treat we’ve all come to enjoy at football stadiums over the years.

This website suggests using vegan oil or butter as a substitute in its recipe. It also has a good cashew and almond milk-based recipe for a spicy mustard dip, but I’m sure you could probably get creative if you want to aim for a different flavor. Vegan Cucumber Hummus Bites Full disclosure: My wife suggested that I include this one on the list. She’s a hummus fan, and if you have a hummus fan in your own life, you know that they take hummus seriously. It is versatile, and can be eaten any time of day with a wide variety of dipping options. Since the demand for these could be high among your group, I chose a recipe that I believe to be the perfect combination of ease and taste. These can be prepared in advance of the day of the tailgate, stored in a refrigerator and then be served on gameday without any further prep work required. Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Pinwheels Pinwheels and sandwich platters are a tailgating staple. And there’s no reason you can’t carry that tradition on in a meat-free environment. With the help of plant-based ingredients like spinach and tomatoes, you can create a delicious new take on pinwheels with this recipe. Baked Vegan Buffalo “Chicken” Dip