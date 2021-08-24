Georgia football legend Herschel Walker running for Senate

Walker is expected to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock next year. Trump told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June that Walker would be running for Senate.

Georgia football all-time great Herschel Walker is running for U.S. Senate in 2022, per a breaking story in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Walker, who led the Bulldogs to their most recent national championship, spoke on behalf of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the GOP convention last August.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” Walker said at that time.

The 59-year-old Walker graduated valedictorian at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville, Ga., before playing for the Bulldogs from 1980-1982.

Georgia went 33-3 Walker’s three seasons as he set 41 school records, 16 SEC record and 11 NCAA records, leading the team to the 1980 national championship.

Walker played through a shoulder injury in the championship game against Notre Dame as a true freshman. He carried 36 times for 150 yards after suffering the injury in the first quarter. “I remember the pain, but you know that was my very first big game,” Walker told DawgNation in the exclusive interview.

“I tell people all the time, it’s more than just a game sometimes to some people, and this has always been more than a game to me.”