Jarvis Jones, DJ Shockley among the 22 former Georgia Bulldogs inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame announced their second class and a number of well-known former Bulldogs were honored with their selection.

Of the 40 members selected, 22 of them went on to play for Georgia at the collegiate level. Among the most well-known names are linebacker Jarvis Jones and quarterback DJ Shockley.

Below you can see the full list of inductees for this year’s class.

Pre-1948

Vernon “Catfish” Smith, Lanier-Macon (1927)

Bill Hartman, Georgia Military Prep (1933)

Billy Henderson, Lanier-Macon (1945)

1948-1959

Pepper Rodgers, Brown (1949)

Billy Lothridge, Gainesville (159)

GIA

Ernie Green, Spencer (1957)

Julius Adams, Ballard-Hudson (1965)

1960s

Dan Reeves, Americus (1960)

Bruce Bennett, Valdosta (1961)

Buzy Rosenberg, Northside-Atlanta (1968)

1970s

Ray Goff, Moultrie (1972)

Anthony Flanagan, Southwest Atlanta (1973)

Lucius Sanford, West Fulton (1973)

Eddie Lee Ivery, Thomason (1974)

Ray Donaldson, East Rome (1975)

Mackel Harris, Americus (1975)

Scott Woerner, Jonesboro (1976)

Guy McIntyre, Thomasville (1978)

1980s

Pat Swilling, Stephens County (1981)

John Davis, Gilmer (1982)

Keith Henderson, Cartersville (1984)

Ken Swilling, Stephens County (1987)

1990s

Al Pickins, Mitchell-Baker (1990)

Randall Godfrey, Lowndes (1991)

Adam Meadows, McEachern (1991)

Jeff Saturday, Shamrock (1992)

Mike Bobo, Thomasville (1992)

Marcus Stroud, Brooks County (1994)

Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb (1995)

Jeff Backus, Norcross (1995)

Deon Grant, Josey (1995)

Jamal Lewis, Douglass (1996)

Jon Stinchcomb, Parkview (1997)

Charles Grant, Miller County (1997)

Reggie Brown, Carrollton (1998)

Ronnie Brown, Cartersville (1999)

2000s

D.J. Shockley, North Clayton (2000)

Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville (2003)

Rennie Curran, Brookwood (2006)

Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (2008)

