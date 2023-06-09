Jarvis Jones, DJ Shockley among the 22 former Georgia Bulldogs inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame announced their second class and a number of well-known former Bulldogs were honored with their selection.
Of the 40 members selected, 22 of them went on to play for Georgia at the collegiate level. Among the most well-known names are linebacker Jarvis Jones and quarterback DJ Shockley.
Below you can see the full list of inductees for this year’s class.
Pre-1948
Vernon “Catfish” Smith, Lanier-Macon (1927)
Bill Hartman, Georgia Military Prep (1933)
Billy Henderson, Lanier-Macon (1945)
1948-1959
Pepper Rodgers, Brown (1949)
Billy Lothridge, Gainesville (159)
GIA
Ernie Green, Spencer (1957)
Julius Adams, Ballard-Hudson (1965)
1960s
Dan Reeves, Americus (1960)
Bruce Bennett, Valdosta (1961)
Buzy Rosenberg, Northside-Atlanta (1968)
1970s
Ray Goff, Moultrie (1972)
Anthony Flanagan, Southwest Atlanta (1973)
Lucius Sanford, West Fulton (1973)
Eddie Lee Ivery, Thomason (1974)
Ray Donaldson, East Rome (1975)
Mackel Harris, Americus (1975)
Scott Woerner, Jonesboro (1976)
Guy McIntyre, Thomasville (1978)
1980s
Pat Swilling, Stephens County (1981)
John Davis, Gilmer (1982)
Keith Henderson, Cartersville (1984)
Ken Swilling, Stephens County (1987)
1990s
Al Pickins, Mitchell-Baker (1990)
Randall Godfrey, Lowndes (1991)
Adam Meadows, McEachern (1991)
Jeff Saturday, Shamrock (1992)
Mike Bobo, Thomasville (1992)
Marcus Stroud, Brooks County (1994)
Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb (1995)
Jeff Backus, Norcross (1995)
Deon Grant, Josey (1995)
Jamal Lewis, Douglass (1996)
Jon Stinchcomb, Parkview (1997)
Charles Grant, Miller County (1997)
Reggie Brown, Carrollton (1998)
Ronnie Brown, Cartersville (1999)
2000s
D.J. Shockley, North Clayton (2000)
Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville (2003)
Rennie Curran, Brookwood (2006)
Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (2008)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- SEC getting the last laugh on college football world, again
- NFL superstars embrace Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett, underdog no more
- Georgia football podcast: One thing that separates UGA from other championship contenders
- ESPN NFL draft analyst raves about Carson Beck’s potential for Georgia
- 3 Georgia football takeaways regarding the updated Blue-Chip Ratio numbers
- Jacksonville Jaguars share first renderings of possible new look stadium
- ESPN tabs Damon Wilson as possible ‘instant impact’ newcomer for Georgia football
UGA News
- Jarvis Jones, DJ Shockley among the 22 former Georgia Bulldogs inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame
- ESPN NFL draft analyst raves about Carson Beck’s potential for Georgia
- 3 Georgia football takeaways regarding the updated Blue-Chip Ratio numbers
- Jacksonville Jaguars share first renderings of possible new look stadium
- Dylan Raiola makes public push for Georgia to land 5-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri