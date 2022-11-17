HS football preview: Buford vs. Walton

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game for Peachtree TV:

This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Buford and Walton, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a second-round playoff matchup in Class 7A.

Buford is a nationally ranked program and remains undefeated at 11-0. Alabama Commit and running back Justice Haynes has been a force on offense. Haynes has 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. Don’t sleep on Walton, however. They went toe to toe earlier this year against Mill Creek and lost a late-game walk-off touchdown.