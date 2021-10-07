Calhoun travels to Blessed Trinity for the next installment of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

The sixth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster matchup between Class 5A No. 7 Calhoun (5-1) at Class 5A No. 9 Blessed Trinity (4-2) that will be broadcasted on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. Friday.

The teams have met twice before, and Blessed Trinity controls the series 2-0 after a 12-7 victory in the 2015 3A semifinals under legendary coaches Hal Lamb (Calhoun) and Tim McFarlin (BT) and a 35-21 victory last season when McFarlin was still at Blessed Trinity and Calhoun was under its new head coach, Clay Stephenson. This year, head coach Tom Hall will lead the Titans against Stephenson’s Yellow Jackets in his first year at the helm.

Neither program has had a flawless season, but Calhoun is yet to lose a game to an in-state opponent this year. The Yellow Jackets have wins over Dalton (42-35), Ridgeland (56-7), Woodstock (56-16), Cedartown (31-7) and Hiram (63-17) but lost to Tennessee program McCallie 38-20 at home on August 27. McCallie is a two-time defending state champion and is currently the No. 2 ranked team in the Volunteer State.