HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV.
This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A.
Cedar Grove is 9-2 and played one of the most demanding non-region schedules in the State. Six of the teams they played in Georgia are still in the postseason, which includes Bainbridge, Mill Creek, Colquitt County, Westlake, Sandy Creek, and Carver Atlanta.
Calvary Day is undefeated at 11-0, with statement wins against Savannah Christian and Dougherty this year. Cedar Grove coach John Adams talked about how that gauntlet schedule helped his team.
