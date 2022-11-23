HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV.

This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A.

Cedar Grove is 9-2 and played one of the most demanding non-region schedules in the State. Six of the teams they played in Georgia are still in the postseason, which includes Bainbridge, Mill Creek, Colquitt County, Westlake, Sandy Creek, and Carver Atlanta.