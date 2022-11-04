Drive for the GHSA State Title: Roswell at Alpharetta Preview

This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Alpharetta and Roswell, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in Alpharetta with a region championship at stake. Roswell is 8-1 and is currently on a five-game win streak, and their defense is only allowing 6.6 points in that span. Alpharetta is 7-2, and their offense has been rolling all season. Alpharetta has already put up a 70-point game this season and had 442 yards of total offense in their last game against Blessed Trinity.

It starts with Ben Guthrie for Alpharetta, who has been on fire this season coming into the region championship game. He is 3rd in the state in passing yards with 2,624. Last game, he threw for four touchdowns. Alpharetta Coach Jason Kervin talked about the difference in his quarterback this season.

“He trusts his playmakers, the play calls, and understands the game. He is under complete control in the run game. Guthrie is a coach’s dream. If there is a 5 ‘11 quarterback that has ever made it, he will make it,” said Kervin. “You can quote me on that. He has too many intangibles. He can throw into coverage and anticipate windows. When things break down, he can extend the play. I think in modern-day football, you have to have a guy who can extend the play, and he can do that. He is the fastest player on our team. If we went out and ran 100 sprints right now, he would win 100 of them. He is faster and more athletic than you think. I told one of our kids the other day before the game started hey, we get to watch Guthrie play tonight. That is how I feel. I just love watching him play.”