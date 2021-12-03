Walton travels to Milton for the next installment of the ”Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

The fourteenth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a semifinal blockbuster matchup between Class 7A Walton (9-3) as it travels to Milton (12-1) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.

The programs have met 19 times – but not since 2015 when Walton won 42-9 — and Walton owns a 14-5 advantage. Milton won the first three meetings – 14-10 in 1992, 17-6 in 1993 and 26-12 in 1994. Walton then won the next 13 contests before Milton’s 28-21 victory in 2013 and a 20-17 victory in 2014.

Walton’s path to the semifinals went through Colquitt County 41-17, Archer 34-7 and Brookwood 52-35. Milton earned its semifinal berth by beating Duluth 45-14, Marietta 38-21 and Mill Creek 36-27.