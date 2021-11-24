The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Rabun County at Thomasville
Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup between Class 2A No. 1 Rabun County (11-1) as it travels to No. 2 Thomasville (11-1) for the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Rabun County Wildcats (11-1)
Quarterback: Gunner Stockton – 222-of-299, 3,974 yards, 53 touchdowns, 117 carries, 844, 14 TDs
Receiving: Jaden Gibson – 80 receptions, 1,816, 18 TDs; Baxley O’Brien – 41 receptions, 592, 13 TDs; Ethan Clarke – 38 receptions, 635, 8 TDs; Lang Windham – 39, 594, 8 TDs; Tate Ramey – 3 TD receptions; Cory Keller – 2 TD receptions; Turner Grimmett – 1 TD reception
Rushing: L. Windham – 78 carries, 764, 13 TDs; Nicholas Baloga – 33 carries, 172, 1 TD
Defense: Will Turpin – 62 solo, 34 assists, 8.7 tackles per game, 20 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 INT; C. Keller — 56 solo, 40 assists, 8 TPG, 6 TFL; Knox McKinney – 43 solo, 36 assists, 6.6 TPG, 15.5 TFL; Hunter Moore – 36 solo, 18 assists, 4.5 TPG, 5.5 TFL; Chris Thompson – 36 solo, 37 assists, 6.1 TPG, 13 TFL, 7 sacks; Cesar Cruz – 6 sacks; Willie Goodwyn – 5 interceptions; Jarrett Giles – 3 INT; H. Moore – 2 INT