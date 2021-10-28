Collins Hill travels to Mill Creek for next installment of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

The eighth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster matchup between 8-7A rivals No. 2 Mill Creek (8-0) and No. 1 Collins Hill (9-0) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.

Since 2006, the programs have met 15 times and Mill Creek narrowly leads the series 8-7. Last season, Collins Hill defeated Mill Creek 28-17 which ended a streak of six-straight victories for the Hawks. Last year’s win over the Hawks marked head coach Lenny Gregory’s first victory against Mill Creek.

Top-ranked Collins Hill enters the game sans its star athlete Travis Hunter, who was injured in the sixth game of the season. The Eagles have not lost and have victories over Brookwood (36-10), Sprayberry (forfeit victory), Greenville Christian MS (37-22), Rome (34-0), Alpharetta (42-0), East Coweta (34-0), Peachtree Ridge (63-0), North Gwinnet (35-7) and Mountain View (28-0) on Oct. 22.