Georgia
Sat, 9/30 on CBS @7:30 ET
Auburn
  • Florida Gators
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    33
    Buffalo Bulls
    13
    Final
    Akron Zips
    10
  • USC Trojans
    48
    4th QTR
    1:43
    Colorado Buffaloes
    41
    South Alabama Jaguars
    23
    4th QTR
    2:26
    James Madison Dukes
    31
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    16
    3rd QTR
    6:32
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    16
    Virginia Cavaliers
    21
    Halftime
    Boston College Eagles
    7
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    13
    2nd QTR
    2:43
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    3
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    7
    1st QTR
    00:00
    California Golden Bears
    7
    Houston Cougars
    0
    1st QTR
    9:34
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    0
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    7
    1st QTR
    14:23
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    0
  • Illinois Fighting Illini
    0
    1st QTR
    12:14
    Purdue Boilermakers
    0
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    0
    1st QTR
    14:29
    UMass Minutemen
    0
    Ball State Cardinals
    0
    1st QTR
    13:02
    Western Michigan Broncos
    0
    South Florida Bulls
    0
    1st QTR
    13:43
    Navy Midshipmen
    0
  • Bowling Green Falcons
    0
    1st QTR
    14:43
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    7
    Indiana Hoosiers
    Sat, 9/30 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Maryland Terrapins
    Wagner Seahawks
    Sat, 9/30 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    Kansas Jayhawks
    Sat, 9/30 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Texas Longhorns
  • Baylor Bears
    Sat, 9/30 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    UCF Knights
    Michigan Wolverines
    Sat, 9/30 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    Sat, 9/30 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Toledo Rockets
    Hawai'i Warriors
    Sat, 9/30 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    UNLV Rebels
  • Boise State Broncos
    Sat, 9/30 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Memphis Tigers
    New Mexico Lobos
    Sat, 9/30 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming Cowboys
    Missouri Tigers
    Sat, 9/30 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    31
  • Temple Owls
    26
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    48
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    35
    Final
    Sam Houston State Bearkats
    28
    Louisville Cardinals
    13
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    10
    Utah Utes
    7
    Final
    Oregon State Beavers
    21
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    24
    Final
    UTEP Miners
    10
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    27
    Final
    BYU Cougars
    35
    Texas A&M Aggies
    34
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    22
    Utah State Aggies
    34
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    33
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
    41
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    13
    UAB Blazers
    23
    Final
    Tulane Green Wave
    35
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    24
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    35
    Clemson Tigers
    31
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    14
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia QB recruit Dylan Raiola stays hot, No. 5-ranked Buford remains …
Georgia quarterback signee Dylan Raiola was on point Friday night, leading Buford to a 32-3 victory over Collins Hill.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
7A Georgia High School Football Rankings
With Georgia High School Football in full swing, let’s take a look at the current standings for the AAAAAAA Class.
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Keeping Up With the UGA Class of 2024
With high school football season in full swing, let’s look at where Georgia’s in-state class of 2024 commits are playing this week and what they have accomplished this season.
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cross County rivals Roswell and Milton meet for their 68th time in Game of …
Friday night lights seem to shine brighter and mean more when the matchup is a rivalry that spans over seven decades. The Peachtree TV Week 4 features a matchup between the …
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
GHSA powers Carrollton and Rome will be a marquee Game of the Week tonight
The stage has been set for our Week 3 Georgia High School football matchup as the 7A Carrollton Trojans travel to historic Barron Stadium to face off against the 6A Rome …
Kaylee Mansell
Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, score analysis for …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares plan to mitigate Auburn crowd noise, genius in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Things to know: Why Georgia is seeing red entering Auburn road game

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Inside Georgia QB Carson Beck game day routine, ‘not talking to …

Mike Griffith
