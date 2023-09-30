Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for …
Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, score analysis for …
Kirby Smart shares plan to mitigate Auburn crowd noise, genius in …
Things to know: Why Georgia is seeing red entering Auburn road game
Inside Georgia QB Carson Beck game day routine, ‘not talking to …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.