Week 7 GHSA State Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Collins Hill shutout its fourth-straight opponent in a 63-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge. The 7-0 Eagles have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 173-0. Mill Creek comes in at No. 2 and improved to 6-0 with a 36-17 win over North Gwinnett. North Cobb, Milton and Colquitt County round out the top 5. Also, Lowndes replaced West Forsyth in the poll after the Wolverines’ loss to North Forsyth and comes in at No. 9.

Class 6A saw Hughes move to No. 3 after a 31-24 win over Westlake, which fell from No. 4 to No. 8 after the loss. Additionally, River Ridge left the poll after falling to Riverwood and undefeated Cambridge (4-0) debuts at No. 10.

In Class 5A, the top 10 did not shift and a highly anticipated showdown between No. 7 Calhoun and No. 9 Blessed Trinity will take place this upcoming Friday. Class 4A saw Benedictine improve to No. 3 after Perry’s 31-26 loss to Spalding. Perry fell all the way to No. 9 after its loss and remains in the top 10 due to its previous victories over programs like Crisp County (21-0). Also, Carver-Columbus moved up to No. 4 after a big 42-27 win over LaGrange, which fell from No. 6 to No. 10.