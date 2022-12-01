HS football preview: Roswell vs. Gainesville

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call this Friday’s playoff game on Peachtree TV:

This game matches teams that were in Class 7A last season. Roswell went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while Gainesville was 5-5 and missed the playoffs. Gainesville has a new coach this season, former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, and is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Roswell trailed 24-6 in the second half last week against unbeaten and second-ranked Thomas County Central but outscored the Yellow Jackets 29-7 in the third quarter, taking the lead for good at 35-31 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Smith to Ethan Nation, and went on to win 42-34. Smith passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and has 2,489 yards for the season. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to reach 1,838 yards for the year. Roswell is in the semifinals for the first time since reaching back-to-back state finals in 2015 and 2016.