Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game.

North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.

North Cobb is returning three guys who have been three-year starters on the offensive line. Making its Class 7A debut this season, Buford is also gearing up for a championship run and comes in at 2-0 after a 56-7 victory against Mallard Creek.