Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
Sat, 9/3 on ABC @7:30 ET
(3) Georgia
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
  • West Virginia
    31
    4th QTR
    00:22
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Eastern Illinois
    20
    4th QTR
    2:24
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    4th QTR
    9:19
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    17
    4th QTR
    10:49
    Missouri
    45
  • Penn State
    28
    4th QTR
    10:42
    Purdue
    24
    New Mexico State
    0
    3rd QTR
    5:57
    Minnesota
    31
    Northern Arizona
    0
    2nd QTR
    4:55
    Arizona State
    10
    Portland State
    7
    1st QTR
    00:49
    San Jose State
    7
  • Cal Poly
    0
    1st QTR
    2:49
    Fresno State
    14
    William & Mary
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Charlotte
    Eastern Kentucky
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Western Michigan
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
  • Virginia Tech
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    Temple
    Fri, 9/2 on ACC Network @11:30 ET
    Duke
    Tennessee Tech
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Kansas
    Illinois
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
  • TCU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado
    Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
  • Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    Colorado State
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (8) Michigan
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Appalachian State
    South Dakota State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Iowa
  • (13) North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Richmond
    Sat, 9/3 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia
    Northern Iowa
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force
    Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @6:30 ET
    UCLA
    (23) Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Bethune-Cookman
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
  • UTEP
    Sat, 9/3 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
    North Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Wyoming
  • Norfolk State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Marshall
    UC Davis
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    (25) BYU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Troy
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
  • Nicholls State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Texas State
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
  • Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
    Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
  • UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
    Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
    SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
    Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
  • Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
  • Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
    South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
    LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
  • West Virginia
    31
    4th QTR
    00:22
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Eastern Illinois
    20
    4th QTR
    2:24
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    4th QTR
    9:19
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    17
    4th QTR
    10:49
    Missouri
    45

Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football

Score Atlanta,

Guest Author

Posted

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game.

North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.

North Cobb is returning three guys who have been three-year starters on the offensive line. Making its Class 7A debut this season, Buford is also gearing up for a championship run and comes in at 2-0 after a 56-7 victory against Mallard Creek.

Buford is a three-time defending state champion and is looking to take home the programs’ 15th all-time state crown. North Cobb is 3-1 all-time against Buford.

You can read the rest of this story at Score Atlanta.

Leave a Comment