Georgia
14
2nd QTR
11:27
7
Vanderbilt
  • Stanford Cardinal
    46
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    43
  • Michigan State Spartans
    7
    2nd QTR
    6:28
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    6
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    0
    2nd QTR
    7:32
    James Madison Dukes
    17
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    13
    2nd QTR
    11:29
    Purdue Boilermakers
    0
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:06
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    7
  • Indiana Hoosiers
    7
    2nd QTR
    11:13
    Michigan Wolverines
    7
    Iowa State Cyclones
    10
    2nd QTR
    7:06
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    7
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    6
    2nd QTR
    8:18
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    14
    Syracuse Orange
    3
    2nd QTR
    7:56
    Florida State Seminoles
    10
  • Temple Owls
    7
    2nd QTR
    11:18
    North Texas Mean Green
    21
    Navy Midshipmen
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Charlotte 49ers
    Toledo Rockets
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State Cardinals
    California Golden Bears
    Sat, 10/14 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    Utah Utes
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Troy Trojans
    Sat, 10/14 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Army Black Knights
    BYU Cougars
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    TCU Horned Frogs
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    Sat, 10/14 on NBC @7:30 ET
    Maryland Terrapins
  • Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    Sat, 10/14 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Kansas Jayhawks
    Sat, 10/14 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Florida Gators
    Sat, 10/14 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    UMass Minutemen
    Sat, 10/14 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Akron Zips
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 10/14 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
    Bowling Green Falcons
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Buffalo Bulls
    Oregon Ducks
    Sat, 10/14 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Washington Huskies
  • Florida Atlantic Owls
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    South Florida Bulls
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    Sat, 10/14 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Wisconsin Badgers
    Ohio Bobcats
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    UNLV Rebels
    Sat, 10/14 on MW Network @9:00 ET
    Nevada Wolf Pack
  • West Virginia Mountaineers
    39
    Final
    Houston Cougars
    41
    SMU Mustangs
    31
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    Tulane Green Wave
    31
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    21
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    37
    Final
    Utah State Aggies
    32
  • Stanford Cardinal
    46
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    43
  • Michigan State Spartans
    7
    2nd QTR
    6:28
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    6
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    0
    2nd QTR
    7:32
    James Madison Dukes
    17
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    13
    2nd QTR
    11:29
    Purdue Boilermakers
    0
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:06
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    7
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest High School Football News
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia QB recruit Dominic Raiola suffers first loss, Mill Creek beats …
Defending Georgia state champion Mill Creek dealt UGA commit Dylan Raiola and his Buford Wolves a 31-24 defeat on Friday night.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia QB recruit Dylan Raiola stays hot, No. 5-ranked Buford remains …
Georgia quarterback signee Dylan Raiola was on point Friday night, leading Buford to a 32-3 victory over Collins Hill.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
7A Georgia High School Football Rankings
With Georgia High School Football in full swing, let’s take a look at the current standings for the AAAAAAA Class.
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Keeping Up With the UGA Class of 2024
With high school football season in full swing, let’s look at where Georgia’s in-state class of 2024 commits are playing this week and what they have accomplished this season.
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cross County rivals Roswell and Milton meet for their 68th time in Game of …
Friday night lights seem to shine brighter and mean more when the matchup is a rivalry that spans over seven decades. The Peachtree TV Week 4 features a matchup between the …
Kaylee Mansell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Colorado hype train derailed, Stanford rallies from 29-0 down …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, score, analysis for Week 7 …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: In-state junior RB Bo Walker commits to play for Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How to watch SEC football games: TV times, channels and game picks

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.