Spring Jamboree brings news of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

Georgia High School Football is returning to the spotlight this Thursday night with a star-powered, four-team spring jamboree at North Gwinnett High School and the televised broadcast, starting at 6 p.m. on Peachtree TV, will also be offering an exclusive look into the inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame—ahead of its Oct. 22 Induction Ceremony. Our own Brandon Adams will host the evenings activities alongside 247Sports Rusty Mansell and Jeff Sentell will once again provide insight into the top recruits on the field that evening. Northside-Warner Robins and the host Bulldogs will scrimmage with their JV and reserves in the first of two sessions and the broadcast of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree, presented by GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com, will go live at 6 p.m. for the second session that will feature the first teamers. Immediately after Northside and North Gwinnett concludes, Class 7A powerhouses Marietta and Archer will scrimmage—opening with their first teamers for the first session, before scrimmaging their junior varsity and reserves off camera after the broadcast concludes.

Outstanding partnerships, a top-tier digital team, on-air talent, experts and special guests all teamed up to capture the excitement of Georgia High School Football last season. Now, more games, premier events, support and features are setting the stage for an unforgettable 2022 lineup. Thursday night’s broadcast will include Recruiting Expert Rusty Mansell of 247Sports calling parts of the game on the sidelines with the coaches and players and the head coaches will be wearing microphones as well as there being cameras in the huddle. “From the time I agreed to be involved with Score Atlanta and CBS46, I made it clear it was important I thought we needed to make sure we were able to show tomorrow’s college football,’’ said Mansell. “I think the key to the early success we have had is being able to find those games with multiple high-level players. It was also important to me that we would be willing to go anywhere in the state of Georgia to showcase the deep talent of the state and what it is continuing to produce.”