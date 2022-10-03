Georgia high school football week 6 rankings

Class 7A experienced massive shifts this week following Lowndes 24-14 win over previously-ranked Grayson. The Rams were at No. 2 last week in front of Mill Creek and behind No. 1 Buford. This week, Mill Creek ascends to No. 1 after its 40-17 win over Parkview. Buford moved down to No. 2 after its 14-0 win over Marietta and Colquitt County moved up to No. 3. Carrollton climbed from No. 6 to No. 4, Valdosta jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 after a 24-14 win over McEachern that improved its record to 6-0. Walton improved one spot to No. 6 and Parkview fell from No. 5 to No. 7. Kennesaw Mountain moved up to No. 8, Lowndes earned the No. 9 spot with its victory. East Coweta is the lone in-state team to beat Lowndes, but dropped a thriller to Lambert and remains unranked. Finally, North Paulding debuts at No. 10 and its only loss this season was a 37-36 loss to No. 8 Kennesaw Mountain.

Class 6A No. 1 Hughes defeated Douglas County 48-3 on Friday and the rest of the top 5 did not change. Houston County moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 and will face No. 2 Lee County on the road this Friday. Roswell moved up from No. 10 to No. 8. In Class 5A, Dutchtown leapt Ware County for No. 2 and Loganville improved from No. 8 to No. 7 after a 64-8 win over Heritage-Conyers. Additionally, Warner Robins was replaced in the poll by Jones County, which comes in at No. 10.