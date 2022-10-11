Georgia high school football week 8 rankings

In Class 7A, the top 5 remained intact as No. 1 Mill Creek, No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Colquitt County were off on their bye, No. 4 Carrollton scored a 38-28 win over East Coweta and Valdosta topped Lowndes 13-6. Parkview moved up to No. 6 after Walton’s 33-6 loss to North Cobb sent the Raiders out of the poll. North Cobb comes in at No. 7 after its win over Walton, Kennesaw Mountain maintains its spot at No. 8 after topping Osborne 49-0 and Grayson replaced Lowndes at No. 9. The Class 6A poll did not see any changes as no team in the poll lost this week.

In Class 5A, Calhoun slid from No. 6 to No. 8 after its loss to Hiram and Cambridge debuts at No. 10 after Jones’ County’s loss to Ola. In Class 4A, Bainbridge moved up to No. 6 and Trinity Christian jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 after its win over Whitewater—which fell from No. 6 to No. 8. Burke County fell two spots to No. 9 after its loss to Benedictine and LaGrange maintained its spot at No. 10.