Week 3 Georgia High School Football Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Buford improved to 3-0 with a thrilling 21-14 victory over North Cobb. As a result, North Cobb fell just one spot to No. 5 and Colquitt County ascended to No. 4 this week after a 41-13 victory over Tift County that improved the Packers’ record to 3-0. Carrollton also leapt in the poll from No. 7 to No. 6 after its 23-6 victory over Rome. The Trojans are 2-0 and are one of three ranked programs in this week’s Class 7A poll that are new to the classification, joining Buford and Kennesaw Mountain, which debuts this week at No. 10 following a thrilling 37-36 win over North Paulding that improved the Mustangs record to 3-0. The Mustangs replaced Westlake following the Lions’ 30-20 loss to Cedar Grove and then Parkview replaced Brookwood at No. 8, despite being off this week. Parkview is 2-0 with wins over Johns Creek (52-7) and Shiloh (20-8) and will face North Gwinnett this Friday. Brookwood dropped out of the poll following a 14-13 loss to No. 9 Collins Hill that resulted a 1-2 start for the Broncos.

