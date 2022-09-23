Week 5 Georgia High School Football Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford defeated Carver-Atlanta 44-16 with a strong second half, No. 2 Grayson was off on its bye week and No. 3 Mill Creek topped Cedar Grove 52-36. No. 4 Colquitt County observed its bye and No. 5 Parkview took down St. Pius 38-21 to improve to 4-0. No. 6 Carrollton topped Jenkins 48-0 and Walton moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 after its 30-17 win over Marietta and North Cobb’s 20-17 overtime loss to Northside-Warner Robins that dropped the Warriors down two spots to No. 9. Valdosta topped Coral Glades (FL) 56-0 and moved up to No. 8 and Kennesaw Mountain remains at No. 10 after its 45-23 win over Harrison.

Class 6A No. 1 ranked Hughes opened its region slate with a 65-0 win over New Manchester and has racked up a 47-point margin of victory during its 4-0 start. No. 2 Lee County topped Lake Gibson (FL) 41-0 and Gainesville improved a spot to No. 3 with a 55-6 win over Apalachee and former No. 3 Blessed Trinity’s 21-17 loss to Marist. Blessed Trinity dropped to No. 9 behind Marist—which moved up from No. 10 to No. 8. Additionally, Thomas County Central moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 and Houston County moved up from No. 8 to No. 7.