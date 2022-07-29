Dawgnation Logo

Hilarious ‘rookie treatment’ for former UGA stars in NFL

Jordan Davis, known for his endearing personality, directs UGA's marching band after a game last season.
Tony Walsh/UGA
UGA’s record number of NFL first-rounders are turning heads this week, and it has nothing to do with their performances on the football fields.

Jordan Davis, who is a rookie defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, went viral for a video of him singing the Rick James’ hit song “Mary Jane” see video below. It was part of a talent show put on by the team’s rookies at the start of training camp.

