Hilarious ‘rookie treatment’ for former UGA stars in NFL
UGA’s record number of NFL first-rounders are turning heads this week, and it has nothing to do with their performances on the football fields.
Jordan Davis, who is a rookie defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, went viral for a video of him singing the Rick James’ hit song “Mary Jane” see video below. It was part of a talent show put on by the team’s rookies at the start of training camp.
UGA News
- Hilarious ‘rookie treatment’ for former UGA stars in NFL
- Dan Lanning shares his thoughts on facing Georgia football in Week 1: ‘Our players are certainly excited’
- Georgia No. 1 pick Travon Walker ready to hit, unamused by car prank in Jacksonville
- If Georgia football offensive line is going to take the next step, it will be led by center Sedrick Van Pran
- Second look: Does Georgia have the easiest home schedule in college football?
NextDan Lanning shares his thoughts on facing Georgia football in Week 1: …