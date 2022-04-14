Hines Ward gets his big break in coaching

The XFL announced that the former UGA football star will be one of the eight head coaches in the newly-formed league, which will kick off in February 2023.

Hines Ward may have gotten his big break in the coaching profession, although it’s not in the NFL or college football.

Ward, 46, has often spoken publicly about this dreams of coaching at UGA, and has a former college teammate (Kirby Smart) in the top job with the Bulldogs. But destiny may have other plans for Ward.

Ward has gotten serious about his coaching aspirations in the last few years. He was an offensive assistant with the NFL’s New York Jets from 2019-2020. Last year, Ward served as wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic.

The jump to the XFL will likely open bigger NFL doors for Ward, either as a future NFL head coach or offensive coordinator. Ward was interviewed by the Houston Texans for their head coaching opening in January.

Ward has an impressive resume, playing 14 seasons in the Pittsburgh Steelers, while winning Super Bowl MVP honors in 2006. The speedy receiver earned a spot in the Pro Bowl four times.

It will be interesting to see which former UGA coach will be become an NFL head coach first – either Ward or former Bulldogs running back Thomas Brown.

Brown, 35, is an assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Rams, while also coaching tight ends. This past winter, Brown interviewed for the top job with the Miami Dolphins, along with the position of offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings.