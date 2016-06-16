Hines Ward weighs in on Georgia QB battle

Fran Tarkenton said he’d be surprised if Jacob Eason didn’t start for the Bulldogs. Matthew Stafford likes what he’s seen from the freshman signal caller.

You guessed it. Speaking at a satellite camp at Buford High School on Thursday, the former Georgia wide receiver said he was in favor of starting Eason at quarterback next season, according to Atlanta’s 11Alive.

Ward, who recently told SEC Country that he was “dead serious” about wanting to coach at Georgia, was invited to Thursday’s camp by former Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Former Georgia quarterback Joe Cox and offensive line coach Will Friend were also in attendance, both of whom are on Bobo’s staff at Colorado State.

Everyone has their opinion on Georgia’s quarterback battle, but it’s Kirby Smart’s decision at the end of the day.

The former five-star recruit is in competition with veterans Greyson Lambert and Brice Ramsey for the starting gig.