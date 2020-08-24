Top 10 ‘must-haves’ for a home tailgate for football games

Tailgating is one of the best things about college football. Nothing quite matches the joyful anticipation of your favorite team’s kickoff on a fall afternoon. And that is just as true whether you’re in the parking lot near Sanford Stadium or enjoying the game from your own backyard. Since many of us may be stuck at home this football season, DawgNation is here to help make sure you don’t fumble on your home tailgate preparation.

Here are the 10 things you’re going to want to make sure you have before kickoff on Saturdays this fall: #1 A quality canopy tent Let’s call this “command central” for your backyard tailgate. It is where the magic will happen. PROTECTION from the elements– such as rain, wind, snow or the blistering Georgia heat– is the key to a good tailgate.

You’ll need protection for the people, the electronics and the bountiful feast you’re going to be serving. Protection, protection, protection. The folks at Academy Sports and Outdoors even have a Georgia Bulldogs-themed canopy tent available for purchase. Wouldn’t that baby look good in your backyard this season? Oh, and a word of advice from an experienced tailgater: Make sure you anchor the tent down with some sturdy stakes to avoid any weather-related mishaps. #2 An outdoor TV with streaming service

No one wants to huddle around your cell phone or iPad. Besides, we’re supposed to be six feet apart. Remember? The first thing you’re going to want to make sure you have on hand is a television that is big enough for the whole group to enjoy and also is equipped to deliver a crystal-clear picture of the Dawgs TV broadcast. Speaking of the broadcast, you’re also going to need to make sure that you can login to your live streaming service– such as Sling TV or YouTube TV– with a reliable internet connection (via WiFi or cell service) so you can pick up the game on CBS, ESPN or SEC Network. #3 Bluetooth speakers for your pregame and postgame entertainment Sure, you’ll all be glued to the television while the Dawgs are playing, but what about the rest of the day? You’re going to be moving about in the yard, which means you’re going to need some entertainment for your ears. Whether it be your favorite pregame hype music, the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network or ***SHAMELESS PLUG ALERT*** the wall-to-wall gameday coverage from DawgNation, you’re going to want to have something a little more powerful than the speaker on your cell phone. #4 Appetizers

It’s time to talk about food. While the game is important, keeping everyone’s belly happy is also a key factor for a successful tailgate experience. Our friends at Kroger have all you’re going to need to make some killer appetizers for pregame snacking. From the ingredients to the recipes. Here’s a few tasty appetizer ideas from Kroger: Spinach and Artichoke Jalapeño Dip

Asparagus and Green Bean Fries

Smoky Chipotle Salsa If you’re a not-so-talented player in the kitchen, might we suggest some takeout appetizers from our friends over at Marlow’s Tavern instead? J.T.’s Kettle Chips or Marlow’s Famous Hummus are sure to be a crowd pleaser. #5 A grill to prepare the main event