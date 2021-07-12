Honoring 5-star kids as they head back to school

If that’s not enough, we’ll also draw fifty names from our entries and mail a special DawgNation 5-star kid tee shirt!

We heard you loud and clear in May as we celebrated 5-star moms and now it’s time to celebrate our 5-star kids as they head back-to-school in a few short weeks. As kids all across the state head back to the classroom, DawgNation has partnered with Kroger to once again honor a few of these kids with another outstanding Kroger gift-card pack. We will randomly select five who will each receive gift cards from Kroger ($100), Domino’s ($50), Amazon ($50) and Dick’s Sporting Goods ($50). That’s right - $250 in gift cards will be given out to five kids!

Entries for our 5-star kids contest opens July 12th and ends July 22nd. Our five grand prize winners will be announced on DawgNation Daily the week of July 26th.

Don’t forget to visit your local Kroger for all your back-to-school needs.

To enter, send an email to info@dawgnation.com and tell us in a few sentences why your child is a 5-star kid.

Good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on July 12, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on July 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in Georgia. See Official Rules at [official rules page] for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs, and complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.