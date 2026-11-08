OXFORD, Miss. — There will be a new No. 1 atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it will likely be a team with a “G” adoring its bright red helmet.

Georgia (8-1) scored a dominant 42-7 win over No. 10 Ole Miss (6-3) on Saturday night and should be elevated from its No. 2 perch when the rankings come out at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night after No. 1 Miami (8-1) fell at No. 11 Notre Dame (8-1) by a 31-24 count.

It was the Irish’s 10th-straight home win and puts them in strong standing to make the 12-team CFP field, as Notre Dame does not have a ranked opponent among the remaining three teams on its schedule.

The CFP committee will be challenged to figure out how high up to move the Irish this week, as the win over the Hurricanes — who were missing star receiver Malachi Toney — was Notre Dame’s first over a ranked opponent this season and its second over a team with a record over .500.

Georgia was in control from start to finish in Oxford, keeping quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in check while the offense pounded out 7.6 yards per play with Gunner Stockton throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another one.

The Bulldogs staked out to a 28-0 halftime lead, turning a much-anticipated matchup into a yawner while snapping the Rebels’ 16-game home win streak.

Utah (9-0) could be poised to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 after holding on for a 28-20 home win over No. 9 BYU (7-2) in the so-called “Holy War” rivalry, depending on how the CFP selection committee values UCLA’s perfect 9-0 record after the Bruins scored an impressive 34-20 win over Minnesota (5-4).

UCLA should pass Indiana (8-1), which was idle, on account of the Hoosiers’ struggle to beat that same Minnesota team last Saturday, needing overtime for a 23-16 home win.

Alabama (7-2) remains in the top-five mix after scoring a 31-13 win at LSU (6-3) on what proved to be a separation Saturday of sorts in the SEC.

Texas (7-2) won at Missouri (6-3) by a 34-20 margin, to remain among the SEC’s two-loss teams, and Tennessee (7-2) should make a big jump from No. 13 after scoring a lopsided 34-6 win over No. 6 Kentucky (7-2).

The Vols have a dominant 26-10, Oct. 17 win over current No. 6 Alabama in their back pocket, which could prove difficult for the CFP committee to sort out with its “pod” method of measuring teams with similar records.

The committee must decide just how far Miami and BYU will drop with their losses with strong teams ascending.

Iowa (7-2) looked impressive beating Northwestern (6-3) on the road, 24-10, and Wake Forest and Texas Tech remained among the one-loss Power 4 conference teams entering Saturday.

Here’s a look at how the CFP Rankings should look on Tuesday night, with Texas Tech’s late game against West Virginia pending:

1. Georgia (8-1)

Won at No. 10 Ole Miss, 42-7

2. Utah (9-0)

Beat No. 9 BYU, 28-20

3. UCLA (9-0)

Won at Minnesota, 34-20

4. Alabama (7-2)

Won at LSU, 31-13

5. Indiana (8-1)

Bye

6. Notre Dame (8-1)

Beat No 1 Miami, 31-24

7. Texas (7-2)

Won at No. 18 Missouri, 34-20

8. Tennessee (7-2)

Beat Kentucky, 34-6

9. Miami (8-1)

Lost at No. 11 Notre Dame, 31-24

10. BYU (7-2)

Lost at No. 3 Utah, 28-20

11. Iowa (7-2)

Won at Northwestern, 24-10

12. Texas Tech 7-1

Vs. West Virginia, late

13. Wake Forest (8-1)

Beat Merrimack, 77-0

14. Kentucky (7-2)

Lost at No. 13 Tennessee, 34-6

15. Oregon (6-3)

Won at No. 12 Ohio State, 41-28

16. Houston (7-2)

Beat Cincinnati , 31-24

17. South Carolina (6-3)

Beat Texas A&M, 17-9

18. USC (7-2)

Bye

19. Ole Miss 6-3

Lost to No. 2 Georgia, 42-7

20. Boise State (8-1)

Won at Colorado State, 64-38

21. Ohio State (6-3)

Lost to No. 23 Oregon, 41-28

22. LSU (6-3)

Lost to No 5 Alabama, 31-13

23. Missouri (6-3)

Lost to No. 7 Texas, 34-20

24. Arizona (7-2)

Beat TCU, 29-28

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)

Won at Kansas State, 66-28