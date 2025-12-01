clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart updates outlook of Georgia center position as Drew Bobo deals …
ATHENS — Drew Bobo was unable to finish Georgia’s last game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the starting center picked up a lower left leg injury against Georgia Tech.
Connor Riley
LSU hires Lane Kiffin; Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill vacancies
Lane Kiffin made it clear he was accepting the LSU head coaching job this weekend and the SEC dominoes began to fall.
Mike Griffith
The latest on Drew Bobo, what comes next for Georgia at the center position
Connor Riley
Georgia cornerback enters transfer portal before SEC championship game
ATHENS — The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.
Connor Riley
AP Poll Top 25 rankings lay out clearer College Football Playoff path for …
ATHENS — This time next week, Georgia will know its College Football Playoff plans.
Connor Riley
