By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Update: Lane Kiffin accepts LSU job, leaves Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has announced he has accepted the LSU head coaching job and is leaving Ole Miss.
Mike Griffith
Georgia cornerback enters transfer portal before SEC championship game
ATHENS — The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.
Connor Riley
AP Poll Top 25 rankings lay out clearer College Football Playoff path for …
ATHENS — This time next week, Georgia will know its College Football Playoff plans.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia move up heading into SEC championship game
ATHENS — The regular season is in the book and the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the spot they began the season.
Connor Riley
Social media shares first reactions to Georgia-Alabama rematch in SEC …
ATHENS — Georgia is back in the SEC championship game for a fifth consecutive season.
Connor Riley
