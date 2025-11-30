clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
49 minutes ago
Update: Lane Kiffin accepts LSU job, leaves Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has announced he has accepted the LSU head coaching job and is leaving Ole Miss.
Mike Griffith
1 hour ago
Georgia cornerback enters transfer portal before SEC championship game
ATHENS — The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 rankings lay out clearer College Football Playoff path for …
ATHENS — This time next week, Georgia will know its College Football Playoff plans.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia move up heading into SEC championship game
ATHENS — The regular season is in the book and the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the spot they began the season.
Connor Riley
6 hours ago
Social media shares first reactions to Georgia-Alabama rematch in SEC …
ATHENS — Georgia is back in the SEC championship game for a fifth consecutive season.
Connor Riley
