OXFORD, Miss. — See ball, run ball, stop the other team from running the ball, win games.

It’s an elementary concept in Coach Kirby Smart’s world at Georgia, and it played out for all to see in a 42-7 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

“That makes the game what it is, right?” Smart said. “If you can run the ball, it makes a lot of the play-action easier.

“Physicality is our brand of football. It allows Gunner (Stockton) to take shots and do the things he does well as a quarterback.”

Mike Bobo’s offense was a model of efficiency against the Rebels, averaging 7.6 yards per play and converting on 7 of 12 third downs while keeping Trinidad Chambliss of the field with a decisive 34 minutes, 41 seconds time of possession.

And it all started on the ground, from the very first UGA offensive snap of the game when Nate Frazier burst 46 yards up the middle after taking the handoff.

“If you can’t run the ball well, and you don’t stop the run and lose the turnover battle on top of it,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said, “it’s not going to be close, and it wasn’t.”

Georgia senior offensive tackle Earnest Greene lll was one of the players on the field leading the way on Saturday night.

“That first play was a great example of everybody executing up front, everyone going to the right Mike point and using good technique,” Greene said. “When we do stuff like that good things happen.”

Indeed, Georgia rushed for 295 yards against Ole Miss, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

“We couldn’t do it without a really good offensive line and some good backs and a great staff,” Smart said. “Look, our offensive staff, they still believe in the hat-on-a-hat and running things with rules, where a lot of people don’t do that.

“We scheme people up pretty good in the run game, and it showed up tonight, both physical and scheming.”

The run game success led to Stockton completing 9 of 15 passes for 186 yards and 4 touchdowns and carrying for another touchdown.

Greene said there’s a good feeling amongst the offensive linemen as they’ve worked to get better.

“We try to take every drive with the same approach, regardless of the scoreboard or the situation,” Greene said. “We went out there every drive with a purpose and a motor, we were trying to hunt.

“I feel like we’re clicking at the right time. One of Coach Smart’s mantras is to continue to get better throughout the season.”

Greene acknowledged the game was personal for him, as he was among the veterans who played at Ole Miss in 2024, a 28-10 loss.

“There’s not a lot of times in life when you get a shot at redemption , this is on of the few times opportunities,” Greene said. “The last time (in Oxford) I left the game injured in this stadium, so I’m truly ecstatic