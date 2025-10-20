clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
14 minutes ago
CBS: Kirby Smart ‘best coach on planet,’ but Georgia ‘incredibly …
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the upswing, the team ranked back in the Top 5 after a stirring 43-35 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers after wild win over Ole Miss
Winner: Mike Bobo
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 sees Georgia join trio of SEC teams in the top 5
ATHENS — Saturday’s win over Ole Miss was not a traditional Georgia performance under Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
20 hours ago
Florida reportedly parts ways with Billy Napier before its game against …
Georgia’s next opponent is looking for a new head coach, as On3 and others report the Florida Gators have parted ways with head coach Billy Napier.
Connor Riley
21 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia football move up after beating Ole Miss
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a somber tone when speaking to reporters on Saturday.
Connor Riley
