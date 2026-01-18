clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Mark Richt re-established Miami brand, made contact Hurricanes’ star …
Mark Richt found himself chuckling last week as a picture of him and current Miami receiver Malachi Toney taken at a park several years ago began circulating.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Matthew Stafford embracing Windy City NFL playoff showdown in Chicago
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is not bracing for the elements in Chicago, so much as he’s embracing them.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buffalo needs James Cook to get hot in Denver to advance in NFL playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be on the run with former Georgia star James Cook playing a pivotal role in Denver on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia adds 2026 QB Bryson Beaver via transfer portal
Georgia has made an addition to its quarterback room, landing a 4-star prospect from the 2026 recruiting class in Bryson Beaver.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Talyn Taylor, Justin Williams among those primed to take over for 2026 NFL …
ATHENS — The deadline to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft has passed for Georgia, with four Bulldogs electing to forgo their final season of eligibility to head to the NFL.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment