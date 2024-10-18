When there’s a big game to be played the DawgNation staff gets together for a series of posts examining the storylines involving a big game. This week for Georgia football at Texas certainly applies here. How do DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell feel about this matchup?

AUSTIN, Texas -- There are already a lot of Georgia football fans on the ground in Austin. They’ve taken over airplanes and bars and restaurants around the Lone Star state.

We can confirm multiple barking instances with boots on the ground this week. We’ve also seen a lot of cowboys hats and burnt orange. We’ve also seen a lot of Georgia folks in red pants, too.

There was a neat little moment last night where a Georgia graduate was educating an interested Longhorn fan as to why the faithful greet one another with a “Go Dawgs” and not “Go Bulldogs” as they pass by.

Their counterpoint was about how odd it might seem it Texas fans yelled “Go Horns” to each other just the same.

We’ve learned that Texas fans aren’t all universally enthused about their star quarterback Quinn Ewers and his inability to play four solid quarters in the same game. They also wished he could move a little better while thoughts of the mobility of prized backup Arch Manning dance through their heads.

The storylines around this game offer up a lot more talking points than that.

When Georgia football plays a big game like this, we always try to go around the horn amongst the DawgNation staff. Especially when it comes to the Longhorns on Saturday in Texas.

This post is the second of those we’ve got planned this week:

What would a loss to Texas do to Georgia’s college football playoff chances?

Brandon Adams: Its back would be against the wall

Tate Ratledge is one of the veteran offensive linemen back for the Dawgs this season. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

Why: A loss to Texas wouldn’t end UGA’s Playoff hopes, but it would damage them severely. All margin for error would be gone. The Bulldogs would likely still secure a Playoff bid by winning out, but it would be fair to wonder whether they’re capable of avoiding more losses.

Mike Griffith: No margin for error

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, talks with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo before Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: There’s no guarantee a three-loss Georgia would make the 12-team CFP, which means the Bulldogs’ backs would be squarely against the wall the remainder of the regular season with games remaining away from home against Florida and Ole Miss, and home dates with Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Kaylee Mansell: Georgia has to win out

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) makes a catch during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 41-31 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: A loss wouldn’t end the season but it would put more pressure on UGA to win out.

Connor Riley: Probably going on the road for the first round of the Playoffs

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) arrives during Dawgs Walk before an NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field, Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: I’m still of the belief a 10-2 Georgia would get into the College Football Playoff. A loss means Georgia would have to win out to likely make it and Georgia would almost certainly be going on the road in the first round.

Jeff Sentell: It is a good teaching point for the new world of college football

Georgia went 12-2 in the 2007 and ended the year playing as well as any team in the country. There wasn't a college football playoff back then and the Bulldogs ended their season on a seven-game win streak after demolishing Hawaii in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs lost by four on the road to South Carolina and then got whipped 35-14 at Tennessee earlier that year. (AJC file photo) /Dawgnation)

Why: Two losses in a season? Still alive for the playoffs? That’s proof positive that the new world is upon us. I’m sure the 2021, 2004, 2007 and 2012 teams will want to hit something after seeing that unfold, but it means the Dawgs will have to win out. That Clemson win plus victories against Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia Tech down the stretch should still have the Dawgs dancing in December. The big selling point is that almost every team in America would have gone 0-2 on the road in Austin and Tuscaloosa, too.

Do you have an opinion here on this one? DawgNation welcomes you to join our huddle in the comments section below.

