ATHENS — College football has a genuine separation Saturday slate of games this week.

The “Magnificent Seven” games between Top 25 teams will help shape the 12-team playoff field that will be released at noon on Dec. 6.

The CFP’s 13-member selection committee is likely just as excited as fans to see the games.

College football has its fewest number of undefeated teams entering November (3) as it has had since the CFP era began in 2014.

“I think we can expect that these rankings will change significantly over the next few weeks,” CFP chairman Hunter Yurachek said of the seven Top 25 games on Saturday.

“The parity we have seen is obviously great for college football but has made for an unpredictable year so far, and exciting games every week, and we expect that to continue over the next several weeks.”

Most every football game involving any Top 25 team provides data, but some of Saturday’s games could prove more important than other.

Here’s a review of the games involving two Top 25 teams, along with their time and TV channel and a pick:

MUST-SEE TV

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame (-6.5), 7:30 p.m. NBC

The Irish have yet to beat a Top 25 team and don’t have another current one on its schedule. A Notre Dame loss, particularly at home, favored, and facing a Hurricanes team without its star receiver Malachi Toney, could keep a two-loss Irish team out of the 12-team field.

Pick: Notre Dame 27, Miami 18

No. 3 Georgia (-3.5) at No. 10 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 27

Georgia could be playing for the No. 1 ranking in addition to keeping its SEC three-peat hopes alive, while the Rebels could put themselves in strong position for an SEC title game appearance and a CFP spot with a win, as the rest of their schedules shows games they would be strong favorites in (at Oklahoma then home against Wofford and Mississippi State).

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU -5.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Alabama 41, LSU 38

The most pressure-packed game of the weekend, and perhaps even the season, as third-year coach Kalen DeBoer faces pressure to maintain Alabama’s tradition while first-year LSU coach Lane Kiffin is expected to produce after tens of millions of dollars was poured into hiring him and acquiring transfer portal talent.

FLIP TO CHECK

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah (-4.5), Noon, ABC

Pick: Utah 34, BYU 31

This so-called “Holy War” rivals features the first meeting of the teams when both ranked in the AP Top 10 and carries Big 12 title and CFP Field implications. Utah has won 14 games in a row since losing to BYU last season, 24-21. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. local time. No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU (-5.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee (-6.5), 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Tennessee 20, Kentucky 17

It’s a statement game for the Wildcats, who despite their record and rank have been viewed with a skeptical eye as the betting line indicates. It’s a game of survival for the Vols, who need a win to stay in contention for the SEC title and a spot in the 12-team CFP Field.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

No. 7 Texas (-2.5) at No. 18 Missouri, Noon, ESPN

Pick: Texas 24, Missouri 21

The stakes are much higher than when the Longhorns last faced the Tigers in the 2017 “Texas Bowl.” It’s a must-win for the Longhorns to stay in contention for the SEC title game, and most likely, the CFP field. Likewise for Missouri, which plays considerably better at home as exhibited in a 45-17 win over then-No. 8 Florida last month.

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State (-7.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Pick: Ohio State 24, Oregon 20

This is not the game most anticipated when the schedule came out as the Ducks sit at a surprising 5-3 and the Buckeyes at 6-2, both having lost their starting quarterbacks and on the verge of CFP field elimination. This game could come down to which team of high-priced NIL players displays more buy-in.