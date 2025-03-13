ATHENS — Georgia held its second practice of the spring and gave the media the first chance to get a look at the 2025 team.

There are plenty of new faces, with Kirby Smart estimating about a third of the Georgia roster is new.

"We’ve got a lot of new players," Smart said. “It feels like more new players than ever before, which I think I say that every year. The numbers don’t say that it’s more new guys, but it certainly feels like that. We’re averaging about 33 percent new per year, which you’d like for that number back in the old days to be 20-25 percent new every year. It’s turning over more and quicker, which we have less turnover than most places. We pride ourselves on retention, stability. The foundation of this program is built through high school programs and bringing good kids into the program that can become good football players.”

Georgia has 24 early enrollees as part of the 2025 signing class, while also welcoming six transfers this offseason.

Given how much the Bulldogs lose from last season, Georgia will be counting on many of those new faces.

Below are the new jersey numbers for those players, as well as the number changes from a season ago.

Georgia football jersey numbers for 2025 team

DL Elijah Griffin -- 90

OLB Isaiah Gibson -- 29

WR Talyn Taylor -- 11

ILB Zayden Walker -- 10

TE Elyiss Williams -- 10

OT Juan Gatson -- 73

OLB Chase Linton -- 85

OLB Darren Ikinnagbon -- 11

WR CJ Wiley -- 6

OL Cortez Smith -- 50

QB Ryan Montgomery -- 15

DB Todd Robinson -- 22

TE Ethan Barbour -- 9

OL Dennis Uzochukwu -- 65

DB Jontae Gilbert -- 18

WR Landon Roldan -- 84

DB Jaylan Morgan -- 17

ILB Anthony Kruah -- 13

RB Bo Walker -- 24

DB Dominick Kelly -- 24

OL Mason Short -- 75

WR Tyler Williams -- 13

QB Hezekiah Millender -- 19

DL JJ Hanne -- 96

WR Zachariah Branch -- 1

WR Noah Thomas -- 5

DB Zion Branch -- 2

DB Adrian Maddox -- 14

DB Jaden Harris -- 12

RB Micah Bell -- 26

ILB Chris Cole -- 9

OL Bo Hughley -- 55

OLB Gabe Harris -- 0

There were three Goergia players who changed their numbers. Chris Cole is now No. 9 after previously wearing No. 18. Gabe Harris is No. 0 after being No. 29 and Bo Hughley changed his number to 55.

Griffin has already earned significant praise, with Warren Brinson stating that the freshman from Pooler, Ga., will be the next Jalen Carter. On the offensive side of the ball, Taylor brings some needed juice to the wide receiver room.

Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas meanwhile are expected to provide a major talent upgrade at the wide receiver position. Branch, along with his brother Zion, came to Georgia from USC. Thomas spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M.

“I‘m excited about both those guys," Smart said. “Both really good players. Both have been successful in their organizations where they’ve been. They’re both talented pass-catchers.”

Georgia signed the No. 2 overall recruiting class for the 2025 cycle and this spring will be pivotal for getting them up to speed entering next season.

The Bulldogs will have a total of 15 practices this spring, with the final one being on April 12. A start time for G-Day has not yet been set.