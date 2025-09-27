Brandon Adams: Run the ball and play defense

Georgia tailback Nate Frazier gets loose in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: It’s the classic Kirby Smart game plan. Georgia ran for far more yards in the national championship game win vs. the Crimson Tide than it did in either of the two most recent matchups. I’ve called for 165 yards from running backs. Furthermore, the UGA defense has allowed more than 40 points in its most recent game, most recent home game to a Power Four opponent and its most recent game against Alabama. It’s time for that trend to come to an end.

Mike Griffith: Turnovers, pass rush, run game

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Why: Alabama has yet to turn the ball over this season, while Georgia has committed four turnovers in three games. Tide quarterback Ty Simpson has settled in of late, and with Alabama’s dangerous receivers, it will be important for the Bulldogs to create havoc and ease the burden on a secondary that struggled at Tennessee. Smart said early on the run game would be key for Georgia, as it keeps the offense on schedule and ahead of the chains, minimizing the risk of catastrophic plays while setting up the sort of play-action passes that lead to explosive plays.

Kaylee Mansell: Fundamentals

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: When the talent on both sides is relatively even, it all comes down to who can execute the basics the best. Establishing a run game, avoiding penalties, and creating turnovers are the simple things that make the difference when the game is played on the biggest stage.

Connor Riley: Georgia’s defensive front gets disruptive

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) reacts after sacking Austin Peay quarterback Chris Parson (not pictured) with Georgia defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (99) during the first half at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Georgia had zero sacks against Alabama last season. That was the only game that happened. But sacking Ty Simpson won’t just be the difference-maker in the game. Georgia also needs to be stout against the run. Forcing Alabama to be one-dimensional on the offensive side of the ball would go a long way in clearing the way for a Georgia victory.

Jeff Sentell: Gunner Stockton has a solid game

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) for yards during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Run game? Stop the run? Special teams. That’s the obvious. The real separator is that Stockton has a solid game. He doesn’t have to play better than he did in the Tennessee game. Run all the probabilities through your head. The way Bama steals this one involves him turning the ball over. Remember how Georgia spotted Bama all those early points last year? This isn’t Stockton’s first BIG game. The experiences he gained from his previous action against Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee will center him against the Tide.

