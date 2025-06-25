One of Georgia’s biggest transfer portal additions this offseason came in the form of running back Joshua McCray.

The Illinois transfer led the team in rushing last season, finishing with 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. After entering the transfer portal on April 15, he committed to Georgia on April 20.

Yet McCray’s former head coach, Bret Bielema, had some questions about how McCray ended up as a Georgia Bulldog.

“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said in an appearance on The Triple Option podcast. “Somehow he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened but it’s crazy.

“Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

McCray was one of four spring transfer portal additions for the Bulldogs, as Georgia added outside linebacker Elo Modozie, defensive lineman Joshua Horton and offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn.

McCray committed to Georgia on the same day that the Bulldogs also landed Modozie and Horton.

It’s worth noting that when McCray entered the transfer portal in April, Bielema had told reporters that he was not surprised by McCray’s decision.

The addition of McCray gives Georgia a physical component to its running back room, as the 6-foot-1, 235 running back should pair well with Nate Frazier, who led Georgia in rushing a season ago.

“Talented kid from a great high school program,” Smart said in a May interview. “Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in college football with analytics people going for it, you need short-yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that.”

McCray is one of 10 transfers Georgia added to the program this offseason. He will have one year of eligibility in Athens. He is originally from Enterprise, Alabama.