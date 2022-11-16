Kirby Smart updates Georgia injury status: Amarius Mims powering back up
ATHENS — One of Georgia’s most powerful offensive linemen is regaining form, and just in time for what’s expected to be a physical battle at Kentucky.
Sophomore Amarius Mims, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder who provides depth and power on the offensive line, is back getting reps after getting knocked out of the Florida game earlier this month with a sprained knee.
“Amarius is good, he’s been practicing with us and working with us,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “It bothered him a bit last week, but he was able to take reps, and he’s taking his load of reps this week and doing a good job.”
Mims played only four snaps in the Bulldogs’ 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night in Starkville.
Georgia got a lift with the return of offensive guard Xavier Truss (toe/foot), who played 66 of 71 snaps on offense against the Maroon Bulldogs after being held out of the 27-13 win over Tennessee the week before.
The Georgia defensive line is also powering up its depth with Bear Alexander getting 12 snaps at Mississippi State after being sidelined in the Tennessee game.
Smart has remained vague on the status of defensive back Marcus Bullard (lower leg) and receiver A.D. Mitchell (ankle).
Bullard suffered his injury against Mississippi State, returning to action but appearing to be at less than 100 percent.
Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game of the season and re-aggravated it when he attempted to come back for Georgia’s game with Auburn on Oct. 8.
OL Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
DB Javon Bullard (leg, questionable)
WR A.D. Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
LB Darris Smith (head, questionable)
RB Andrew Paul (knee, out)
LB CJ Washington (neck, out)
SS Dan Jackson (foot, out)
OL Earnest Greene (back, out)
OL Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
OLB Nolan Smith (pec, out)