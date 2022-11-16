Kirby Smart updates Georgia injury status: Amarius Mims powering back up

ATHENS — One of Georgia’s most powerful offensive linemen is regaining form, and just in time for what’s expected to be a physical battle at Kentucky.

Sophomore Amarius Mims, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder who provides depth and power on the offensive line, is back getting reps after getting knocked out of the Florida game earlier this month with a sprained knee.

“Amarius is good, he’s been practicing with us and working with us,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “It bothered him a bit last week, but he was able to take reps, and he’s taking his load of reps this week and doing a good job.”