Amarius Mims exits game with lower body injury

Another Bulldog left Saturday’s game with an injury, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida.

Mims was rolled up on by a Florida player on a third down pass attempt. He was in the game at right tackle, opposite Broderick Jones.

Georgia does have Warren McClendon it can turn to, as he was the starting right tackle for the Bulldogs. Mims was taken immediately into the injury tent, with the assistance of trainers.