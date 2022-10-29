Amarius Mims exits game with lower body injury

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
4th QTR
8:49
42
(1) Georgia
  • New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
  • (17) Illinois
    26
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Nebraska
    9
    SMU
    45
    4th QTR
    4:43
    Tulsa
    34
    (20) Cincinnati
    13
    4th QTR
    3:18
    UCF
    18
    (8) Oregon
    42
    4th QTR
    3:16
    California
    17
  • (10) Wake Forest
    14
    4th QTR
    5:13
    Louisville
    48
    Temple
    17
    4th QTR
    1:16
    Navy
    20
    Robert Morris
    3
    4th QTR
    00:19
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    4th QTR
    00:00
    (22) Kansas State
    48
  • North Texas
    40
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Western Kentucky
    13
    Missouri
    23
    4th QTR
    6:02
    (25) South Carolina
    10
    South Alabama
    24
    4th QTR
    14:12
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    Sat, 10/29 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
  • UAB
    Sat, 10/29 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    (10) USC
    Sat, 10/29 on Pac-12 Network @11:00 ET
    Arizona
    (19) Kentucky
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Tennessee
    Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 10/29 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Marshall
  • Baylor
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Texas Tech
    (15) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/29 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Texas A&M
    Arizona State
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Colorado
    Michigan State
    Sat, 10/29 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Pittsburgh
    Sun, 10/30 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (21) North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sun, 10/30 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    San Diego State
    Sun, 10/30 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Stanford
    Sun, 10/30 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (12) UCLA
  • Nevada
    Sun, 10/30 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 10/30 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
  • Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
  • Louisiana
    24
    Final
    Southern Miss
    39
    Virginia Tech
    21
    Final
    (24) North Carolina State
    22
    (14) Utah
    21
    Final
    Washington State
    17
    East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
  • Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
    (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
  • Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
    South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
    Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
  • Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
    Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
    Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
  • Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
  • New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
  • (17) Illinois
    26
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Nebraska
    9
    SMU
    45
    4th QTR
    4:43
    Tulsa
    34
    (20) Cincinnati
    13
    4th QTR
    3:18
    UCF
    18
    (8) Oregon
    42
    4th QTR
    3:16
    California
    17
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Amarius Mims exits game with lower body injury

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Another Bulldog left Saturday’s game with an injury, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida.

Mims was rolled up on by a Florida player on a third down pass attempt. He was in the game at right tackle, opposite Broderick Jones.

Georgia does have Warren McClendon it can turn to, as he was the starting right tackle for the Bulldogs. Mims was taken immediately into the injury tent, with the assistance of trainers.

He’s the third Georgia player to leave the game, as Nolan Smith left in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. Darris Smith was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half. Smith returned to the sideline in the second half in sweats.

Mims does not start for Georgia but has played frequently for Georgia, often rotating in.

Georgia leads 42-20 with 9:34 remaining.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextNolan Smith ruled out for Georgia football game with shoulder injury
Leave a Comment