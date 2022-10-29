Amarius Mims exits game with lower body injury
Another Bulldog left Saturday’s game with an injury, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida.
Mims was rolled up on by a Florida player on a third down pass attempt. He was in the game at right tackle, opposite Broderick Jones.
Georgia does have Warren McClendon it can turn to, as he was the starting right tackle for the Bulldogs. Mims was taken immediately into the injury tent, with the assistance of trainers.
He’s the third Georgia player to leave the game, as Nolan Smith left in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. Darris Smith was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half. Smith returned to the sideline in the second half in sweats.
Mims does not start for Georgia but has played frequently for Georgia, often rotating in.
Georgia leads 42-20 with 9:34 remaining.
