Kirby Smart shares Jalen Carter injury update: ‘He wanted to go back but he couldn’t’

Jalen Carter left Saturday’s game against Missouri after taking a hit to his left knee early in the second quarter. Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters after the game that it isn’t an ACL injury but rather an MCL injury as far as he knows at this point. “It’s a knee, but I don’t now how bad it is yet. He tried to go back, he couldn’t,” Smart said. “We think it’s an MCL, which is probably good news. Tough, too, because it was a tough block, a tough, tough cut block that they do well. He wanted to go back, but he couldn’t go back.”

Related: Jalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive lineman Without Carter for the entire second half, the Georgia defense found a way to stand tall. The Bulldogs gave up two field goals, keeping Missouri out of the end zone for the final 30 minutes of action. Removing from a 63-yard run, which came after Carter exited the game, Missouri finished the night with 39 rushing yards on 20 carries.