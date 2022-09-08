Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart roster management in full effect for Samford

ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday. Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. RELATED: 6 most indispensable players on the Georgia football roster

It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking for his No. 29 on the field when the defense takes the field against Samford at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: 5 takeaways from a stern Kirby Smart this week There are many components to building a championship program, and roster management is certainly among the most important.

Smart wisely pulled starting tailback Kenny McIntosh off the kick return team before this season. Smart also indicated this week he’s looking to manage Ladd McConkey’s play count, as the redshirt sophomore receiver and return man continues to be one of the SEC’s top open-field threats. “We don’t have the depth we need,” Smart said after the Oregon game. “Especially at the skill positions, we’re talking running back, wide receiver.”

FS Christopher Smith (shoulder), probable SS Tykee Smith (knee), questionable CB Nyland Green (hamstring), questionable LB CJ Washington (neck), questionable WR De’Nylon Morrissette (knee), questionable OL Earnest Greene (hamstring) probable