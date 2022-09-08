Dawgnation Logo
090322 Atlanta.: Georgia safety Christopher Smith (29) appeared injured after hitting Oregon receiver Chase Cota (23). Both players left the field after the open-field collision in the third quarter in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart roster management in full effect for Samford

@mikegriffith32
ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday.

Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking for his No. 29 on the field when the defense takes the field against Samford at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

There are many components to building a championship program, and roster management is certainly among the most important.

Smart wisely pulled starting tailback Kenny McIntosh off the kick return team before this season.

Smart also indicated this week he’s looking to manage Ladd McConkey’s play count, as the redshirt sophomore receiver and return man continues to be one of the SEC’s top open-field threats.

“We don’t have the depth we need,” Smart said after the Oregon game. “Especially at the skill positions, we’re talking running back, wide receiver.”

FS Christopher Smith (shoulder), probable

SS Tykee Smith (knee), questionable

CB Nyland Green (hamstring), questionable

LB CJ Washington (neck), questionable

WR De’Nylon Morrissette (knee), questionable

OL Earnest Greene (hamstring) probable

WR Arian Smith (knee), out

RB Andrew Paul (knee), out

