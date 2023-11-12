Ole Miss
17
Final
52
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    35
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    52
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    51
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
    Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ArticleArticle Latest V2 Football - Injury Report
ArticleArticle
Georgia football injury report: Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to miss time, …
ATHENS — Georgia was already without its top offensive playmaker in Brock Bowers, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides updates on Jamon …
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made a key second down stop on the final play of the third quarter.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: What Amarius Mims must do to return for …
ATHENS — Georgia made it through the Florida game without picking up any new major injuries. Still, the Bulldogs were without several key contributors in the 43-20 win over …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Brock Bowers is ‘the spirit of the team’, …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Brock Bowers was never going to play on Saturday. He had ankle surgery just two weeks ago.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart speaks on status of Amarius …
ATHENS — While Georgia knows it will be without one of its best players following tightrope surgery, it could be getting an important piece back from the same injury.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: Everything the Georgia football coach after thrashing …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Brock Bowers sends clear message in return from injury: ‘He’s one of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 things: Kirby Smart legend in the making, passes Saban win streak, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Lane Kiffin elaborates on Georgia offensive explosion in 52-17 win …

Mike Griffith
