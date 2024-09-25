When there’s a big game to be played the DawgNation staff gets together for a series of posts examining the storylines involving a big game. This week for Georgia football at Alabama certainly applies here. How do DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell really feel about this one?

Georgia goes to Bama this week. You just might be aware of that.

The Dawgs hit the road for a slobber-knocker bare-knuckle brawl in Tuscaloosa.

When Georgia football plays a big game like this one, it is a time for the whole band to get together and kick the tires on a very meaty topic. We used to call this “Cover 4″ but with five regular content providers on the team we wanted to expand the scope just a bit.

This one will be the first of several this week:

Where does this week rank among the most important regular season games for Kirby Smart in his time at Georgia?

Brandon Adams: It’s the most important

Why: I don’t believe in any kind of hex or jinx when it comes to Georgia playing Alabama. Frankly, I find that to be superstitious nonsense. However, it’s undeniable that there’s a symbolic value to a win against the Crimson Tide, and a victory on Saturday could certainly send a message about what the SEC’s hierarchy will be moving forward.

Kelee Ringo put the national championship on ice against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Mike Griffith: First or second

Why: The 2022 Tennessee game was historic in the sense it was No. 1 (CFP) vs. No. 1 (AP & Coaches Poll) and it paved the way for a Georgia perfect season and national title. That said, a win is necessary to keep Kirby’s SEC dominance alive, and perhaps even more importantly, keep the momentum needed to raise NIL funds through booster donations and corporate sponsorships.

Arian Smith (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Kaylee Mansell: Absolutely No. 1

Why: This is your chance to prove that with Nick Saban out of the picture, UGA is the new standard in CFB and CKS is in a different league than the other coaches. UGA’s program is the closest thing to “Old Alabama” but first you must prove this by beating the “New Alabama.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban walks off the field after a 27-24 win against Georgia in the SEC championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Connor Riley: The most important

Why: In part because it’s the next one. In part because it’s his first chance to beat Alabama without Nick Saban. In terms of pre-game buildup, only the Florida game in 2018 rivals this game against Alabama.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won the past two national titles and dethroned his mentor, Nick Saban, in the CFP Championship Game after the 2021 season. (Dawg /Dawgnation)

Jeff Sentell: This one takes the silver medal

Why: See Griff’s take above. We can’t forget 2022 when somehow Tennessee had overtaken unbeaten and defending champion UGA at No. 1. That Top 5 clash restored UGA’s place in the college football pecking order. This topic also brings to mind Notre Dame in 2017. That road win quickly accelerated the buy-in that Smart was a grand slam hire. I’m not sure a win on Saturday night will mean more than that game did.